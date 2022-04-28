Pune | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. Lucknow is currently in the fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab is at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of the order and has already hit two hundred -- both against Mumbai Indians -- and a fifty-plus score this season. With 368 runs, he is the second-highest run-getter so far this season, just behind Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and has been the batting mainstay for his team.

Punjab's balanced bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, would be keen to put the brakes on the stylish right-handed batter. Rabada and the likes of Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive in death overs, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar, would need to pose serious questions to Rahul at the MCA stadium, which has witnessed high-scoring thrillers.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Timings: 7:30 pm IST on April 29, 2022

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Pune has provided the teams with a fantastic bowling surface. Batting first is a good strategy in MCA Pune, as the side batting first has won more than half of the games played here.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Head-to-Head Stats:

The two teams have never faced each other in IPL owing to the fact that Lucknow Super Giants are new teams inducted in IPL 2022 only.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Probable Playing 11:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

Captain, Vice-Captain - KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan

Batters – Mayank Agarwal, Quinton de Kock, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan