Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun warmed the benches for 28 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches across two seasons and the batting great has been telling the budding all-rounder that the path is going to be challenging for him and he needs to put in the hard yards.

The cricket icon, who has been associated with Mumbai Indians, also made it crystal clear that he does not interfere in selections. Arjun, a left-arm pacer and a left-handed batter, was picked up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh during the mega auction but did not get a single game across two seasons of the lucrative league.

Revealing the advice that he gave to his son Arjun, Sachin Tendulkar said that he advised Arjun to just focus on his game and not think much about the selection part of the team.

"And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," said Tendulkar, who has numerous world records to his name.

"He ( Arjun) should focus on his game and do not think about the selection part. And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," Tendulkar stressed in his YouTube video SachInsight.

Mumbai Indians have had an extremely disappointing IPL season, with only four wins in 14 games. Rohit Sharma-led side remained at the bottom of the points tally with eight points. MI have given chances to players like Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav and Mayank Markande during the last few games of their campaign.

Talking about Tim David, Sachin said "He is not just a big hitter he can play all around the ground from cover area to sweeper area. In the game against Sun Risers Hyderabad in 18th over he hit 3 balls 3 sixes which shows his mindset and confidence in his ability."

The Singaporean-Australian has played eight matches with a score of 186 runs and an average of 37.20. His knock of 34 runs in 11 balls against Delhi capitals provided Mumbai Indians with their fourth win in this IPL season.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan