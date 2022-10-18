Pat Cummins Named Australia's ODI Captain

Cricket Australia on Tuesday named pacer Pat Cummins as their ODI skipper following the retirement of Aaron Finch from the 50-over format.

Cummins had past experience of leading Australia in the longest format of the game. The 29-year-old will lead the side through to the ODI World Cup in India next year.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership," Cummins said in a statement.

"They are significant shoes to fill, although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience," he added.

Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket last month following a lean patch but he continues to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup at their home.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: "Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India."

Australia are scheduled to play England in three ODIs starting from November 17, soon after the T20 World Cup and then are set to take on South Africa at home in January.