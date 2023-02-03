Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Gets Married To Shahid Afridi's Daughter Ansha | See PICS

Shaheen got engaged to the former Pakistan skipper's daughter two years ago.

Fri, 03 Feb 2023 09:08 PM IST
On the occasion of Shaheen and Ansha's wedding, many Pakistani cricket stars including current skipper Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others attended the function. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha at a mosque in Karachi on Friday. Shaheen got engaged to the former Pakistan skipper's daughter two years ago.

On the occasion of Shaheen and Ansha's wedding, many Pakistani cricket stars including current skipper Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others attended the function.

The guest list also includes Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi and squash legend Jahangir Khan.

According to reports, a reception was held soon after the nikah (wedding). Shaheen's family arrived in Karachi for the wedding two days prior, and the couple's mehndi ceremony was held on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old bowler has played for Pakistan in 25 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 47 T20 Internationals, taking 99, 62, and 58 wickets respectively in the three formats of the game.

After suffering a knee injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on November 13, the fast bowler has been in and out of the cricket pitch for some time.

Shaheen's next appearance will be with Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming eighth Pakistan Super League, which will start on February 13.

