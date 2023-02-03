Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Gets Married To Shahid Afridi's Daughter Ansha | See PICS

On the occasion of Shaheen and Ansha's wedding, many Pakistani cricket stars including current skipper Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others attended the function. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha at a mosque in Karachi on Friday. Shaheen got engaged to the former Pakistan skipper's daughter two years ago.

On the occasion of Shaheen and Ansha's wedding, many Pakistani cricket stars including current skipper Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others attended the function.

Shaheen Afridi nikah done pic.twitter.com/odSADeFi6p — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) February 3, 2023

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, @iShaheenAfridi 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 happiness, 𝗷𝗼𝘆 and 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 more unity 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶'𝘀 family#nikkah #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/isSzgCZgRE — Shadab Chauhan شاداب چوہان (@shadab_chouhan1) February 3, 2023

The guest list also includes Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi and squash legend Jahangir Khan.

According to reports, a reception was held soon after the nikah (wedding). Shaheen's family arrived in Karachi for the wedding two days prior, and the couple's mehndi ceremony was held on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old bowler has played for Pakistan in 25 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 47 T20 Internationals, taking 99, 62, and 58 wickets respectively in the three formats of the game.

After suffering a knee injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on November 13, the fast bowler has been in and out of the cricket pitch for some time.

Shaheen's next appearance will be with Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming eighth Pakistan Super League, which will start on February 13.