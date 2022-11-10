Pakistanis Mock Indian Fans Outside Stadium After Men In Blue's Exit From T20 World Cup | Watch

WITH England registering a victory against team India in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup, India is now out of the tournament. And with this, the final match is all set to take place between England and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The match was indeed heartbreaking for all the Indians. Meanwhile, a video from outside Adelaide Oval is also making rounds on Twitter.

The video was posted by Abhishek Tripathi, a journalist at Jagran News, with the caption, "Pakistanis mocking Indian fans outside Adelaide Stadium."

In the video, many Indians can be seen standing outside the stadium holding national flags. The short clip also shows several Pakistanis holding their flags and mocking Indians. Supporters of both teams were seen making fun of each other and even engaged in banter.

Meanwhile, many security officials riding on a horse can also be seen, in what it seems like, trying to control the crowd.

Watch the video:

Following his side's ten-wicket loss to England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a huge statement on his teammates saying that 'you can't teach anyone how to handle pressure' as many of them played in IPL playoffs.

"Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball, we could not turn up today. When it comes to knockout stages, it's all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can't teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they're able to handle it," said Rohit during a post-match presentation.

Earlier, when Pakistan qualified for the finals, Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden in a post-match presentation had said that he would like to play against India in finals.

"I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle. Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final)," he had said.

