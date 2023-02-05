Pakistani Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi Fumes At Media Over Privacy Invasion In Wedding

PAKISTANI cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi is disappointed after his privacy was invaded with leaks of his wedding pictures. Taking to social media, the Pakistani cricketer has expressed his anger on media that despite many requests, his privacy was played with. The couple had asked the guests to be a part of an 'unplugged ceremony' by turning off their phones but that didn't happen.

"It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day," Shaheen said after he took to Twitter.

AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other.



Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AAqw4v6F9L — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 4, 2023

Shaheen married the daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday. However, before making it official, several pictures of him and his wife from the wedding were already doing rounds on the internet. Later, Shaheen shared pics of his wedding on his social media platform.

"AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other?Thank you everyone for the well wishes and for making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers," he wrote on Twitter.

Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them😘 pic.twitter.com/ppjcLllk8r — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the wedding in Karachi was attended by many Pakistani cricketers, including the likes of Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. For the unversed, the couple got engaged last year.