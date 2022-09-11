PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: Star-Studded Pakistan Are Last Challenge For Ordinary Sri Lanka To Lift 6th Title

Before the start of the tournament no one thought that Sri Lanka would reach this close to end their 8-year long title drought as they are all set to take on Pakistan in the summit clash at Dubai International Stadium today. This Sri Lankan team has undoubtedly etched their mark on the tournament with a spirited play in the continental cup so far. If you see the Islanders squad you won't be able to name a player that is extravagant but their performance as a whole has advanced them to the final of the Asia Cup where they will look to clinch their sixth title. On the other hand, Pakistan are led by their star batter Babar Azam, who is on a rough patch in the tournament and will look to compensate that in the final. Babar's top-score in the tournament came in their last match against Sri Lanka when he scored 30 runs. His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, who recently displaced Babar from T20I no. 1 rankings, is having a great Asia Cup as has scored 226 runs in the tournament so far including two fifties. Apart from Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed are getting some runs for Pakistan. Pakistan will be giving it all to bag their third title. Sri Lanka have phycological advantage as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their last Super 4 encounter and will look to replicate that in the final. Pakistan have all the reasons to make it tough for Sri Lanka as in the last match they rested Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah which costed them a defeat against Dasun Shanka-led side. The return of Shadab and Naseem will add more carnage to already solid Pakistan.