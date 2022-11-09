T20 World Cup 2022, NZ vs PAK Live Updates: Shaheen Afridi Strikes In First Over, Finn Allen Departs For 4

-
01:42 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Brilliant Start For Pakistan!
Shaheen Afridi finally gets away with Finn Allen after back-to-back appeals for lbw in the first over. Allen falls for four runs. New Zealand 6/1 after the first over.
01:11 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: New Zealand To Stick To Their Plans!
"We are gonna have a bat. Used surface, not much grass on it. We're going with the same team. Same pitch but different I reckon. It's important we adjust to those changing conditions and assess quickly. There are a few unknowns, important we stick to our plans. Our focus is on this game, what we want to do here and really try and express ourselves with the cricket that we've been playing," Kane Williamson said at the toss.
01:11 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Pakistan Is Looking To Carry The Momentum!
"Even we would have batted first. Same team. We are confident as a team and we'll look to carry the momentum. They have quality players, we'll try to be calm. We are trying to focus on this game," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss.
01:07 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Same XI For Pakistan Too!
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
01:06 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: No Change For Black Caps!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
01:05 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: New Zealand To BAT First!
New Zealand skipper Kane Willaimson has won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground.
12:58 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Toss Is Around The Corner!
After an intense round of Super 12 clashes, the T20 World Cup schedule moves to its business with the first semifinal taking place between the Group 1 topper and runners-up of Group 2.
12:51 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand:
It will be a battle between Pakistan's fierce pace attack against the Black Caps' attacking batting. Babar Azam takes a look at the pitch ahead of the semifinal clash.
Bat or bowl first?— ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2022
The Pakistan skipper takes a close look at the SCG deck #T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/XZHeUmxw2P
12:47 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
The ongoing T20 World Cup comes to its conclusion as the focus shifts from Super 12 to the semifinals. In the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, Pakistan will take on New Zealand. Babar Azam-led side got lucky after Netherlands stunned South Africa in their final Super 12 clash while Black Caps became the first side to advance for the final four at the back of their solid campaign.
Both teams are unbeaten at the SCG in the tournament. New Zealand defeated Australia and Sri Lanka while Pakistan outclassed South Africa on the same venue.
However, Pakistan have a better win record against Kane Williamson's side as they won 17 of the 28 T20Is including four of their six clashes in T20 World Cup events. New Zealand have never won an ICC title in its history after featuring in three World Cup finals.