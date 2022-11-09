T20 World Cup 2022, NZ vs PAK Live Updates: Shaheen Afridi Strikes In First Over, Finn Allen Departs For 4

The ongoing T20 World Cup comes to its conclusion as the focus shifts from Super 12 to the semifinals. In the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, Pakistan will take on New Zealand. Babar Azam-led side got lucky after Netherlands stunned South Africa in their final Super 12 clash while Black Caps became the first side to advance for the final four at the back of their solid campaign.

Both teams are unbeaten at the SCG in the tournament. New Zealand defeated Australia and Sri Lanka while Pakistan outclassed South Africa on the same venue.

However, Pakistan have a better win record against Kane Williamson's side as they won 17 of the 28 T20Is including four of their six clashes in T20 World Cup events. New Zealand have never won an ICC title in its history after featuring in three World Cup finals.