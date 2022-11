Ben Stokes struck an unbeaten fifty in the final against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo: ANI)

Ben Stokes fifty helped England to beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the final and win their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

With this win, England, the 50-over world champions, became the first team to hold both global white-ball trophies. England also joined West Indies to have two T20 World Cup titles to their name.