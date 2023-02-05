Pakistan Unlikely To Travel To India For Cricket World Cup 2023 If Asia Cup Moves Out: Report

THE storm around the upcoming Asia Cup is not coming to rest as Pakistan cricket team are unlikely to travel to India for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023 if the Men in Blue don't visit the neighbouring country for the next year's Asia Cup as per reports.

THE Asia Cup tournament is one of the most awaited cricket tournaments with a record viewership of over a billion held after every two years. However, this time around, the tournament has been in the centre of a controversy between cricket boards of India and Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), last year had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

However, the official statement from the recently concluded ACC board meeting said that the decision has been deferred to March 2023. "The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken at the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023." ACC official statement said.

While a decision will come only next month, a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI that it is highly unlikely that Pakistan will host the tournament.

"With India deciding against travelling to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be shifted. A tournament without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have the sponsors back out," the official said.

Notably, Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments or multi-team events since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries.

India's last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan's last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams last played each other at the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Inputs from PTI