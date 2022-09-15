T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood Return In Pakistan Squad

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tursday announced 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Mohammad Wasim Junior have been inlcuded in the squad for the showpiece event.

Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time while Shaheen will make a come back after missing the Asia Cup in UAE. Star batter Babar Azam will continue to lead the side after taking his team to the final of the recently concluded Asia Cup.

"Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on October 15," PCB said in a release.

Fakhar Zaman and Shahnawaz Dahani have failed to secure their berth in the main squad but they have been named in reserves along with Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood & Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.



Prior to their arrival in Brisbane on October 15, the World Cup-bound squad will feature in the T20I tri-series in Christchurch from October 7-14 where Bangladesh and New Zealand will be the other participating sides.

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE," said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

“These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard," he added.

Meanwhile, for the seven-match T20I series against England, the selectors have named all the players who will travel for the World Cup except Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In their places, the selectors have named Northern’s all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in line with their strategy to reward high-performing cricketers.

“Fakhar Zaman has also been rested from the England T20Is so that he can recover from the knee injury he sustained when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final,” added Wasim.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.