Pakistan Star Pacer Shaheen Afridi To Tie Knot With Shahid Afridi's Daughter Ansha In Feb 2023

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals for dismissal during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final match against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to marry former skipper Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha next year.

According to the Cricket Pakistan report, Shaheen and Ansha will get married on February 3, 2023. The nikkah ceremony will take place in Karachi and will be according to the traditions of the Afridi tribes. The formal wedding and rukhsati ceremony are expected to take place later.

The 22-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation at National High-Performance Center (NHPC) after suffering the injury in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England.

Shaheen made his return to international cricket in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after recovering from a knee injury which made him sit out of the Asia Cup 2022 and also home T20Is against England.

After the marriage, the pace bowler will join his Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars for the preparations of the 8th edition.

After the historic 3-0 Test series loss against England on home turf, Shaheen backed caption Babar Azam as many former cricketers demanded his removal from the role.

"Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai. (Babar Azam is Pakistan's pride, strength and identity. He is our captain and will continue to be the same.) Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi. #Respect," he tweeted.

Shaheen has played 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 47 T20Is scalping 99, 62 and 58 wickets respectively. He became the first Pakistani player to win the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the year award in 2021