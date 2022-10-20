'Pakistan Should Not Play Against India On October 23 If...': Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said that the Babar Azam-led side should not play against India in their T20 World Cup opening match or in any other game at any level if Asia Cup 2023 gets shifted away from Pakistan.

Akmal's statement comes after Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah announced that India won't travel to Pakistan and next year's Asia Cup could be shifted to a neutral venue. The Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be played in Pakistan in the later half of the year.

"I believe Jay Shah’s statement was unexpected, and since he attended the Pakistan-India game during this year’s Asia Cup, he should reserve politics for his opposition and avoid dragging it into sports," Kamran said on ARY News.

"Asia Cup should only be hosted in Pakistan and if that does not happen then Pakistan should not play against India at any level, be it ICC events’ matches, Asia Cup matches, or even their match on October 23," he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan batter Younis Khan said, "If they [BCCI] decide to stick with their decision then it should not matter to us if the Indian team does not participate in Asia Cup and we should consider not travelling to India for the ODI World Cup the following year, nor we should agree to host Asia Cup at a neutral venue."

Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday threatened India of pulling out of World Cup 2023 which will be held in India and future ICC events planned in the 2024-31 cycle.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," PCB had said in a statement.

PCB also wrote to ACC to convene an emergency meeting of its board as soon as possible to discuss the matter.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter,” PCB had added.