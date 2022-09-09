Pakistan Rope In Matthew Hayden As Team Mentor For T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that former Australia attacking batter Matthew Hayden will be their team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

"The decision is a continuation of Hayden’s involvement with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches," PCB said in a release.

Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on October 15, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

Before the start of the marquee event, Pakistan will play warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan on October 17 and 19 respectively at the Gabba.

Hayden said that Pakistan have a very good side and the conditions will suit them in Australia.

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion. I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant," Hayden said on his appointment.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year. I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room,” he added.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under."

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.