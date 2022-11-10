Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Takes A Jibe At India's Semifinal Loss Against England

England's skipper Jos Buttler shakes hands with India's Virat Kohli after beating India by 10 wickets during the semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a jibe at India's 10-wicket loss against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal by posting a cheeky tweet.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 86 and 80 to thrash India at Adelaide Oval and seal a final spot against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Pakistan's PM was quick to respond to India's loss and reminded India of a similar defeat against Men in Green in the last year's T20 World Cup. India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup and failed to book a semifinal spot for them in the tournament.

“So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup,” - Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Coming back to the match, Hales and Buttler made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and their combined 170/0 saw records tumble.

The England pair's partnership passed the previous highest opening stand at a Men's T20 World Cup, 152 between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, also made against India, in 2021.

And the winning runs took the English duo to an even bigger record. Their combined 170 is now the highest partnership for any wicket at any ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The record of 166 between Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara had stood for 12 years before Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa surpassed it by two runs against Bangladesh earlier in this tournament.

Earlier, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.