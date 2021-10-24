New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his country's cricket team after the Babar Azam-led side outclassed arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in the high-octane clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Soon after Pakistan's victory, their first against India in World Cups, Imran tweeted a picture of him watching the match alongside Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Imran congratulated the team and captain Babar who was instrumental in Pakistan's victory.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all," Imran tweeted.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

With the win, Pakistan ended India's near-three-decade domination over them in the world stage.

Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game.

Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli had no qualms in admitting that his team was "outplayed" by Pakistan but said his players are not the ones to press the panic button.

"We did not execute the things that we wanted to but credit is certainly due - they (Pakistan) outplayed us today," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"When you lose three early wickets it's very difficult to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming. They were very professional with the bat as well. Hitting through the line was not as easy in the first half as it seemed in the Pakistan innings, so when you know the conditions can change, you need 10-20 extra runs.

"But some quality bowling from Pakistan didn't let us get off the blocks. We're certainly not a team that presses the panic button, it's the start of the tournament, not the end," Kohli added.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta