'Pakistan Might Crash Out In The First Round Of T20 World Cup': Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lambasted head coach Saqlain Mushtaq after the side suffered a 3-4 T20I series loss against England despite once leading the rubber by 3-2. The veteran pacer also gave his verdict on Pakistan's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Akhtar said Pakistan will be ousted from the tournament in the first round as they don't have depth in their batting as it is heavily dependent on openers -- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan faced a lot of criticism for their batting approach in the last T20I after losing both Azam and Rizwan early in the game which England won by 67 runs and claimed the series.

"Pakistan middle order is not good. Plus, Pakistan's openers if they don't perform, the middle order crumbles. This is not the way to go into a world cup if you want to win the world cup. I fear that Pakistan might crash out in the first round of T20 World Cup. That's why I had criticised Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan's head coach) and others to get your middle order and batting order in order," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Somehow, they are not listening. It's very sad to see that Pakistan is not doing well. It's disheartening. Pakistan are in a dire situation. It's not going to be easy for the management from here. Hopefully, they learn a thing or two, start watching my videos (smiles) and improve," he added.

Following the series loss against England, Pakistan skipper Azam admitted that losing early wickets cost them the game and stretched on making improvements in the T20 format.

"It was definitely difficult. With 200 runs on the board, if we lose early wickets, it puts pressure on the other batters. This series was vital for us. We need to improve in the shortest format. I also mentioned at the toss, that we have a good bowling attack. Haris is bowling well, and he is improving everyday. I think entire Pakistan was waiting for this, even we were happy to host England," Azam had said.

Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Prior to that, Pakistan will participate in a T20I tri-series, alongside hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh, starting from October 7.