Karachi (Pakistan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja feels that the board needs to reduce its dependence on funds from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as 90 per cent of funding to the global cricketing body comes from India.

Speaking at a meeting with the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Raja said that if the Indian Prime Minister wants, the ICC could stop the funding to Pakistan which would be "frightening".

"The ICC is a politicised body divided between the Asian and Western blocs and 90 per cent of its revenues are generated from India. It is frightening," he said, as reported by India Today.

"In a way, India's business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian PM decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse," he added.

'Blank cheque for PCB if Pakistan beat India at T20I World Cup'

The former cricketer also said that PCB will get a blank cheque if the Babar Azam-led Pakistani side manages to beat India in the upcoming T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"One strong investor told me that a blank cheque is ready for the PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Raja was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The T20I World Cup, which will be hosted by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), would be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. The final would be played in Dubai on November 14.

India and Pakistan will face each other in their opening game of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1 to contend with in Group 2. Meanwhile, Group 1 comprises England, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, and two qualifiers from Round 1.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma