Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja Sacked From The Post, Najam Sethi To Take Over

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has been sacked from his role on Wednesday, a day after the men's team suffered a humiliating 3-0 clean sweep against England in the Test series.

According to reports, Najam Sethi will replace Raja at the helm of affairs in PCB. Sethi had previously served as PCB Chairman from 2013 to 2014.

Under Raja's tenure, who was elected for the three-year term last year, Pakistan's performance was not up to mark this year. They suffered a loss against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final while their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign also ended as runners-up after losing to England by five wickets.

Many former Pakistan cricketers criticised Raja as PCB Chairman since his appointment due to his selection calls and management skills.

Raja was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year. Former skipper Raja represented Pakistan in 255 international matches in which he scored 8,674 runs in the period from 1984 to 1997.

Raja became the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to head the PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

Raja had also threatened the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pull out of next year's ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India.

Earlier, Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah confirmed that Asia Cup 2023, which is slated to be played in Pakistan, will be hosted in a neutral venue Indian government will not allow their team to travel to Pakistan.