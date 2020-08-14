Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of India's World Cup squad has made a shocking revelation that Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik and other team members didn't even know what is a bowl out.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: When we look back at the 2007 T20 World Cup, our minds directly go to the moment when India defeated Pakistan by five runs in a thriller finale to claim the title. In the match, the MS Dhoni-led team Indian won the match in the final overs when Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq played Joginder Sharma directly into the hands of Sreeshant at short fine leg. India needed just one wicket and Pakistan 6 runs in four bowls. It looked like Misbah would take the match away from India, but he decided to play a creative shot and failed to clear Sreeshant. That catch became one of the greatest moments of India's cricketing history.

However, before the finale, India and Pakistan had also locked horns in a league match that resulted in a tie. The match was decided by a bowl out and India eventually emerged the winner. Before the super over, matches that finished tie were decided by bowl out where each team will be given six bowls to hit the stumps without any batsman.

In the bowl-out, none of the three Pakistani players Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat, and Shahid Afridi could aim for the stumps, while Indian players - Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa - managed to hit the stumps and India won the match.

Now former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of India's World Cup squad has made a shocking revelation that Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik and other team members didn't even know what is a bowl out.

Speaking at Star Sports' special episode of Cricket Connected chat show named 'Watch Along of the 2007 ICC World T20 between India and Pakistan', Pathan said that "Pakistan's captain accepted it in one of the press conferences that they didn't know about the bowl-out."

"When the time for bowl-out arrived, they were not sure if they should be taking full run-ups or a half run-ups. On the other hand, we came in prepared for the bow-out and the result was quite evident," Pathan said.

He further added that "There was no competition between the two teams. When the regulation match was going on, there was a fierce competition between both the teams, and it was a close affair. But during the bowl-out, there was no competition."

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma