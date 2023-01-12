PAK vs NZ: Twitterverse Bash Babar Azam & Co. After Pakistan Suffer 79-run Defeat In 2nd ODI, See Tweets

The 79-run win over Pakistan in the second ODI here on Wednesday put New Zealand at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The Kiwis also managed to bounce back from the six-wicket defeat from the first ODI and level the series 1-1. The series decider will now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a solid total of 261 after surviving a tremendous spell of spin bowling from Mohammed Nawaz. In response to that, Pakistan could only manage 182 in 43 overs despite captain Babar Azam scoring 79 runs off 114 balls. The defeat attracted some hilarious reactions from social media. Check out some of the tweets here:

Babar Azam after realising ki ab aus Pakistan aa sakti hai aur woh statpadding kar sakta hai pic.twitter.com/mon9O1T3gk — Mukulr5 (@RRmuk8649) January 12, 2023

Imagine if Virat Kohli scored 74th hundred today, Babar Azam's fans would commit suicide.🔥😹 — A 🚀 (@KohliCrews) January 12, 2023

Playing 152 dot deliveries in an ODI innings is criminal. #PAKvNZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 11, 2023



With the series standing at 1-1, both teams will battle it out in the decider which is scheduled to be played on Friday

Brief scores: New Zealand 261 in 49.5 overs (Devon Conway 101, Kane Williamson 85; Mohammad Nawaz 4-38, Naseem Shah 3-58) beat Pakistan 182 in 43 overs (Babar Azam 79, Mohammad Rizwan 28; Tim Southee 2-33, Ish Sodhi 2-38) by 79 runs.