PAK vs NZ: Simon Doull Takes Sly Dig At Babar Azam, Asks Who Gives Directives For Such Pitches | Watch

Ever since the home season for test matches began in Pakistan, batting friendly pitches have come under a lot of criticism by cricket followers and experts around the world. New Zealand commentator Simon Doull is the latest to critize the dead nature of these pitches which are being used for test matches. Moreover, Doull was particularly critical of Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the former fast bowler took a dig at him during his commentary stint in the 2nd test here in Karachi.

The 53-year-old commentator minced no words and said,"When it comes to the Test match, it is completely different. Where does this directive come from? Does it come from Babar who wants to bat on a road and improve his own stats? Does it come from above him?"

Check out the video here:

Although Pakistan batters including the likes of Babar, Saud Shakeel, Imam-Ul-Haq are scoring heavily on these wickets, their runs have only managed to improve the averages and had very little or adverse effect on Pakistan's chances of winning a test match.

Pakistan played 7 test matches in 2022 on their home turf and couldn't manage a single win. With 4 losses and 3 draws, Babar and co. lost back to back home series against Australia (1-0) and England (3-0). Even the ongoing test series against New Zealand has been unable to yield a result as the decks are just too flat for bowlers (spinners and pacers alike).

The two-match WTC series between Pakistan and New Zealand is currently at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw.