PAK vs NZ 2nd Test: Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel Help New Zealand Take Firm Grip In Karachi

After stitching together a massive 104-run 10th-wicket partnership to power New Zealand to 449 on day two of the second Test against Pakistan, bowlers Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel took a wicket apiece to put the visitors in the box seat on Tuesday.

Pakistan, who trail by 295 runs, will have their task cut out for them on Wednesday as they look to avoid a second straight series defeat on home soil to add to a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England in December.

New Zealand resumed day two on 309-6, with batter Tom Blundell scoring a half-century at the National Stadium in Karachi before Henry and Patel both notched up career-best test scores of 68 and 35 respectively.

Their partnership was finally put to an end by Abrar Ahmed when Patel top-edged an attempted sweep into the hands of Agha Salman in the slips.

"It's not very often I'm in here for my batting, so it's always nice," Henry told a news conference.

"I think the main thing is that when you're contributing and putting your team in a good position, it's always a good feeling."

With the ball in hand, Henry then removed Abdullah Shafique, before Patel dismissed Shan Masood three overs later to leave the hosts reeling.

Imam-ul-Haq was able to steady the ship to an extent, combining with Babar Azam for 43 runs, but that partnership came to an end after a mix-up between the two led to the Pakistan captain being run out.

Imam was unbeaten on 74 with Saud Shakeel on 13 at stumps.

The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the opening game, which was also played in Karachi, ended in a draw.