PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: When, Where To Watch Live Match Of Pakistan Vs Hong Kong In India?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be gearing up for their next challenge Hong Kong in Group A of the Asia Cup after losing a thrilling encounter against India by five wickets in their first match of the tournament. Hong Kong also faced a 40-run defeat in their opening continental cup game against India. Both the teams will hope to win the game in order to advance in the competition.

Pakistan faced batting issues as barring Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed no other batters had a great outing while both Rizwan and Ahmed batted with a slow strike rate in the match. Pakistan will look to over come these concerns ahead of big games in the tournament. There pacers need to get wickets regularly to built pressure against the opponent which they failed against India.

On the other hand, Hong Kong have to play as a team in order to tackle Pakistan. The Asia Cup Qualifier winner have to plan different strategy while facing Pakistan as they need more spirited performance against no. 3 T20I side.

When will Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Friday, September 2.

Where will Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.