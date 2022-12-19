PAK vs ENG, Karachi Test: Rehan Ahmed Becomes Youngest Debutant To Scalp 5-Wicket Haul

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test: England spinner Rehan Ahmed celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket. (Photo: @TheRealPCB Twitter)

England spinner Rehan Ahmed on Monday scripted history as he became the youngest debutant to bag a five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

At 18 years and 126 days, Ahmed broke Australia captain Pat Cummins’ feat in the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi to become the youngest bowler to clinch a five-wicket haul. Ahmed is playing his debut Test for England.

On the third day, Ahmed scalped wickets of Babar Azam (54), Mohammad Rizwan (7) and Saud Shakeel (53) in a span of six-over to shift the momentum to England's favour.

He cleaned up the last two scalps of Mohammad Wasim (8) and Agha Salman (56)to finish with a five-for on debut as Pakistan were bowled out for 216, setting England a target of 167.

Ahmed became the 53rd England bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, a feat that Will Jacks had achieved earlier in the series.

The youngster finished with the figures of 4-58 in 14.5 overs. England bundled out Pakistan's second innings for 216.

Apart from Ahmed, Jack Leach scalped three wickets while Joe Root and Mark Wood picked one wicket each.

England need 167 runs to clean sweep the three-match series as they lead 2-0 after Multan Test win.