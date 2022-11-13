Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: England and Pakistan To Battle For Second Title At MCG

Pakistan will take England at the summit clash of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Both teams will be eyeing to lift their second title after winning the title in 2009 (Pakistan) and 2010 (England).

West Indies are the only team to win the T20 World Cup trophy on two occasions -- 2012 and 2016. Pakistan defeated last year's runners-up New Zealand in the semifinal while England crushed India in the second knockout game to book the spot in the final.

Both Pakistan and England finished at the second spot in their respective groups.