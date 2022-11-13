-
12:24 PM
Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates:
Dawid Malan (groin) and Mark Wood (hip) remain doubts with England facing a quick turnaround before the final. However, the pair was put through its paces by the fitness team.
-
12:23 PM
Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates:
Pakistan have been the best bowling attack of the competition with an overall ER of 6.74. No team has scored above 160 against them in this World Cup
Match Day!#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/P6P4h5A39M— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 13, 2022
-
12:23 PM
Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates:
Both England and Pakistan have won one and lost one T20 World Cup final each. A win for England will make them the first team to hold both white-ball World Cups simultaneously.
Road to #T20WorldCup final— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 12, 2022
Behind the scenes of Pakistan's campaign #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/y9DOqtff0l
-
12:19 PM
Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
More In News
LIVE BLOG
Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: England and Pakistan To Battle For Second Title At MCG
Ankit Bisht
Sun, 13 Nov 2022 12:24 PM IST
Sun, 13 Nov 2022 12:24 PM IST
Pakistan will take England at the summit clash of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Both teams will be eyeing to lift their second title after winning the title in 2009 (Pakistan) and 2010 (England).
West Indies are the only team to win the T20 World Cup trophy on two occasions -- 2012 and 2016. Pakistan defeated last year's runners-up New Zealand in the semifinal while England crushed India in the second knockout game to book the spot in the final.
Both Pakistan and England finished at the second spot in their respective groups.
13 November 2022