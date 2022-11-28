PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes To Donate Match Fees From Test Series To Pakistan Flood Victims

Ahead of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, England red-ball skipper Ben Stokes has made a major announcement that he would be donating his match fees from the three-match Test series to Pakistan flood appeal.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes announced the news and wrote, "I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal."

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

England are visiting Pakistan after 17 years for the Test series which will be a part of the World Test Championship.

"It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be there is special," Stokes said in a statement.

"The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people.

"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal," he added.

"Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding."

England squad reached Pakistan early on Sunday for the Test series which will commence on December 1 in Rawalpindi. England last visited Pakistan for the seven-match T20I series before the T20 World Cup in September.

The second Test of the series will be played in Multan from December 9-13 and the final Test is scheduled in Karachi from December 17-21.

England Test squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.