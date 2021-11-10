Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistan will collide with Australia in the second semi-final of ICC T20I WC 2021. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 pm on November 11. In the league stage of the tournament, Pakistan was part of Group 2 in which they played 5 matches, wherein they won 5 out of 5 matches while Australia was part of Group 1, wherein they 4 out of 5 matches to qualify for the semifinals.

Here take a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, probable playing XI, and full squad of both sides:

Pakistan vs Australia SF: Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai is impartial to both batters and bowlers. Spinners can come handy in the middle overs while there is very little margin of error for the death bowlers.

Pakistan vs Australia SF: Weather forecast

The weather in Dubai will remain hot as the temperature will hover around 28°C on the matchday with 54 % humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Dream XI prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (C), David Warner (VC), Shoaib Malik, Steven Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Glenn Maxwell, Shadab Khan, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Afridi

Probable Playing XI of both sides

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Here take a look at full squad of both sides:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Posted By: Ashita Singh