New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Babar Azam-led Pakistan, riding high on their excellent performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup, will face the mighty Australians in the second semi-final of the marquee event on Thursday. Pakistan is the only unbeaten side in the T20 World Cup, winning all 5 league matches, while Australia has won 4 of their 5 matches. Pakistan has turned it around following its first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition.

The last time these two met in the semifinals of a T20 World Cup, Australia, inspired by Mike Hussey, had beaten Pakistan in a thriller. But in the ongoing edition, the Men in Green have resisted crumbling under pressure and are comfortable in the UAE, having hosted several seasons of the Pakistan Super League and their home matches here since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team shut down international cricket in their country.

Pakistan's formidable top-order, led by the tournament's leading run-scorer Azam (264), who has four half-centuries against his name, is expected to deliver once again but Australia's bowling attack will also be ready and waiting to capitalise on any slip up. However, the team would be expecting more from Fakhar Zaman, the only one to have not made a significant contribution with the bat yet.

On the other hand, Australia, the 2010 runners-up, are beginning to peak at the right time in their bid to win their only missing title. Apart from the eight-wicket mauling by England, Aaron Finch and Co. have registered dominant wins which helped them book a semifinal slot ahead of South Africa.

Their formidable pace attack has been incisive, and leg spinner Adam Zampa, who has the second most wickets in the tournament, has struck regularly in the middle overs. In pacers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and Zampa, Australia has all bases covered in the bowling department.

Pak vs Aus, T20 WC Semi-Final Dream XI Predictions: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, David Warner, Steve Smith, Imad Wasim, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: David Warner.

Pak vs Aus, Probable Playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pak vs Aus, Full Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan