Our Team Could've Been In Danger, We'll Lodge Complaint To ICC: PCB Chairman On Afghan Fans 'Hooliganism'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and former cricketer Ramiz Raja said that the board will write a letter to International Cricket Council (ICC) complaining about Afghanistan fans' 'hooliganism' after facing a one-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their Super 4 encounter on Wednesday.

Several videos have gone viral on the social media where Afghan fans can be seen throwing chairs at Pakistan fans and even indulging in a brawl with Pakistan fans outside the Sharjah stadium.



“You don’t identify hooliganism with cricket. Apki tabiyat kharab hoti hai(You feel sick) and cricket don’t want this kind of mahol (environment). So, we will write to ICC and we will raise voice against it. Whatever we have in our hands, we will do it. Because the visuals were very very bad. It was a grueling contest. It was a great contest. Emotionally, you have to keep yourself in check,” he said on a video clip shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja comments on the crowd trouble in last night's match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/CgUVJoMBkh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2022

“We will write to ICC and show our concern because we owe it to our fans. Anything could have happened, our cricket team could have been in danger. So whatever the protocol is we will follow and lodge our protest,” he added.

During Pakistan’s run-chase, Asif Ali and fast bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik got involved in a massive war of wards. Asif Ali was seen charging towards Malik, after which the players and umpires had to intervene.



By virtue of defeating Afghanistan, Pakistan have advanced to play the summit clash against Sri Lanka before facing them in Super 4 game on Friday.

Meanwhile, ICC released the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures on Thursday where Pakistan will play against Afghanistan in their second warm-up match at the Gabba on October 19 after meeting England on October 17.

When PCB chairman was asked about the same he said, “I am not sure if the fixture can be changed because it’s a practice match and not a tournament. But we will definitely share our frustration and anguish with the ICC after what happened last night.”