New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanshree Verma in a private affair in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday. The event saw the presence of some close friends and relatives. The 30-year-old Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner took to his social media accounts to share the news with his fans.

Sharing a picture with his choreographer wife in which Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban, the cricket wrote on Instagram: "We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!"

The couple got engaged in July this year and Dhanashree even accompanied Chahal to UAE where he was busy playing for RCB.

In August, Chahal had shared pictures of his roka ceremony. Captioning the pictures then, the ace cricketer had said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”. Yuzvendra looked dapper in heavy embroidery kurta pyjama while his lady love picked a gorgeous light purple lehenga for the special day.

The star spinner, who was in Australia and was part of the limited-overs side, returned to the country recently. He was seen in action during the ODI series against Aussies which India lost by 2-1.

Chahal is yet to make his Test debut and was not included in the squad for ongoing Test series against Australia. In the recently concluded IPL, the RCB spinner finished with 21 wickets to his name, at an impressive economy of 7.08 runs per over.

