Only MS Dhoni Texted Me After I Left Test Captaincy: Virat Kohli

Last few months have been tough for former India capital Virat Kohli but the stylish batter has found his mojo back in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 where he has scored 154 runs from three games, including two fifties. On Sunday after a high-scoring thriller against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli - who recently revealed that he had to "fake his intensity a bit" over the past few days - said only Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached out to him when he was going through a bad phase.

Addressing a press conference after the game, the 33-year-old said that only Dhoni, a former India captain, texted him after he left Test captaincy in January this year. He said several people have his number and many gave suggestions on TV, but it was only Dhoni who texted him.

"When I left Test captaincy, I only received a message from one person and I have played with that person in the past. That person is MS Dhoni, anyone else did not message me," Kohli said. "There was just MS Dhoni who messaged me, many people have my number, but they did not text me. When you have genuine respect and connection with someone, you are able to see that because there is security from both sides."

Kohli - who scored an impressive 60 off 43 balls against Pakistan on Sunday - further said that if someone gives suggestions to him on TV on infront of the whole world, then it "does not hold any value" to him.

"I don't want anything from him (Dhoni) and he does not want anything from me. I was never insecure from him and he was never of me. I can just say that if I want to say something to someone, I will reach out individually. Even if you want to help," he said.

"You can talk 1-1, I see things with utmost honesty. It is not like I do not care, but you see the things how they are. God gives you everything, only God helps you achieve success and it is all in his hands," he added.

Kohli, who was struggling with form, left the Test captaincy in January this year after the three-match series against South Africa. Last year, he left the T20I Captaincy after the World Cup and was removed as the one-day international (ODI) skipper after the selectors decided to go for the same captain in limited-overs.