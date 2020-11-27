Hughes, who was known as "the next big thing" in Australia, was hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG on November 25, 2014, after he missed an attempted hook shot.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Phillip Joel Hughes, the Aussie batsman who stunned the cricket fraternity with a magnificent 115 on his debut, passed away at the age 25 on this day six year ago.

Hughes, who was known as "the next big thing" in Australia, was hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 25, 2014, after he missed an attempted hook shot.

The 25-year-old was hit by a bouncer under his left ear. Though Hughes was wearing a helmet, the ball had hit the unprotected part of his body, following which he collapsed and underwent surgery. He, however, was not able to survive the deadly bouncer as he suffered a rare cerebrovascular injury and died two days after being admitted to a hospital.

India, Australia pay 63-second tribute to Hughes

With the world observing the sixth death anniversary of Phillip Hughes, Indian and Australia cricketers on Friday paid a 63-second tribute to the late Aussie batsman at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hughes was not-out on 63 when he was hit by a bouncer that led to his death. The two teams also donned black armbands in his honour.

The first game of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between India and Australia is underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

#63notout trends on Twitter

On the sixth death anniversary of Phillip Hughes, several Australian cricketers, including Michael Clarke and Steve Smith, took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

"I’m still wearing our cap bro. Miss ya everyday," said former Australian captain Michael Clarke while sharing a photo of him with Hughes on his social media account.

Steve Smith also paid tributes to Phillip Hughes and said, "miss you bruz. #408 63*".

"Forever in our hearts! #63notout," tweeted Cricket Australia while sharing a picture of Phillip Hughes.

"The sixth anniversary of the passing of Phillip Hughes. To give tribute to Phil, @Nepal_Cricket played a 'Memorial Match' and took his bat and jersey to the top of Mt. Everest in 2015. We miss you Phil. Smile in Peace," tweeted Nepal cricket board.

The sixth anniversary of the passing of Phillip Hughes. To give tribute to Phil, @Nepal_Cricket played a 'Memorial Match' and took his bat and jersey to the top of Mt. Everest in 2015.



We miss you Phil. Smile in Peace. 💐



📹: https://t.co/EM24SKfAPT#63notout | #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/fO6E94mWTa — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) November 26, 2020

