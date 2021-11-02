New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Coming in, is some good news for cricket lovers as India's star allrounder Yuvraj Singh has announced to come back to the pitch. In a surprise late-night post on Instagram on Monday, 39-year-old Yuvraj posted a clip of his final century for India when he smashed 150 against England in Cuttack in January 2017 and posted a message about his possible comeback.

The legendary cricketer's cryptic post has led to speculations among fans whether the cricketer is eyeing a comeback as a professional player or whether can be seen in a new role.

Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in the year 2019 and the player last played for Team India in the month of February in the same year.

Take a look at Yuvraj Singh's post here:

“God decides your destiny !! On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj wrote in his Instagram post.

Yuvraj in the post also urged the cricket fans to keep supporting the Indian team after Virat Kohli & Co. lost their first two matches in a row in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

While it remains unclear whether Yuvraj will be returning to play for India or he is hinting at something else, fans are rather excited for his comeback. Yuvraj played 304 ODIs and 40 Tests for India, scoring 8701 and 1900 runs respectively after making his debut in October 2000. He also took 111 ODI wickets with his left-arm spin bowling

