Mohali | Jagran Sports Desk: Basking in the glory of becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, Virat Kohli on Friday said he wants the "next generation" to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a grueling international schedule. Indian cricket's reigning superstar was felicitated by the BCCI on Friday commemorating his landmark 100th Test match -- the first game against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

"In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Kohli said after being felicitated by Rahul Dravid. "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you", he added.

Due to bio-bubble restrictions, it was Dravid, who presented Kohli with a commemorative cap and also a glittering memento. From the BCCI, president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were in attendance. Coach Dravid gave a warm speech, waxing eloquent about his longevity and asked him to double it up.

Kohli joined an illustrious list comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma, who played 100 Tests for the country.

- Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli during his 100th Test felicitation

Together Forever -- that's how India batter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma define their relationship with their appearances in public. On Friday, the two once again set couple goals, and that too during India batter's 100th Test felicitation ceremony at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several pictures and clips have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Anushka can be standing next to Virat on the ground while he was being felicitated by coach Rahul Dravid in the presence of the entire Indian side ahead of the start of the Test match against Sri Lanka. The couple also posed for several pictures.

- 'Man who redefined Test cricket': Jay Shah on Virat Kohli

BCCI secretary Jay Shah Friday congratulated batter Virat Kohli on playing his 100th Test match. "His journey has been a union of emotion, passion, dedication and determination. To the man who redefined Test cricket and infused it with fresh life, congratulations @imVkohli on this landmark Test. Let's come together and celebrate #VK100," tweeted Jay Shah.

Kohli was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate has it, he reached the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

