ODI World Cup Is Our Focus But I've Not Given Up On T20I Format: Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma has cleared the air on his T20I future amid speculations on end of his shortest-format career. Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit has revealed that his focus is on this year's ODI World Cup but he will continue to play T20Is after the IPL 2023.

Since India's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit has not played any T20I for the country. He missed the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

"Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL," Rohit told reporters on Monday in Guwahati.

"ODI World Cup is our focus but I have not given up on the (T20) format,” he added.

Before the start of the ODI series, India suffered a major blow as pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been pulled out of the series by BCCI as a precautionary measure.

Rohit revealed that Bumrah felt back stiffness while bowling in the nets and need more time to fully heal from a back injury.

“Very unfortunate. The poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA. He felt stiffness in his back a couple of day ago and if Jasprit Bumrah is saying he is not feeling well, you have to pull him out. We need to be extra careful with Bumrah,” Rohit said on the eve of the first ODI.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and also Shreyas Iyer will return for ODIs against Sri Lanka after missing the T20I series which India won 2-1.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.