Abu Dhabi | Jagran Sports Desk: England will collide with New Zealand in the Semi-Final of ICC T20I WC 2021. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm on November 10. In the league stage of the tournament, England was part of group 1 in which they played 5 matches, where in England won 4 and lost one match. While New Zealand was part of group 2 in the league stage wherein a total of 5 matches, New Zealand won 4 games and lost 1.

Here take a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, probable playing XI, and full squad of both sides:

New Zealand vs England, Semi-final 1: Pitch report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi will assist both batsmen and bowler equally. It is expected to provide some initial help to the swing bowlers while the spinners might play an important role in the middle half.

New Zealand vs England: Weather forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the sky will remain clear in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The temperature at the stadium will hover around 25 degree Celcius with 56 percent humidity and 2 percent rain chances.

Dream XI prediction:

Jos Buttler (C), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (VC), Jimmy Neesham, Liam Livingstone, Trent Boult, Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi

Probable Playing XI of both sides:

England: James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Full squad of both sides:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

