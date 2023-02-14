NZ vs ENG: Injured Kyle Jamieson Ruled Out Of Test Series, Matt Henry Expected To Return For Wellington Test

New Zealand side received a massive jolt on Tuesday ahead of the test series against England as Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out due to a recurring back injury. On the other hand, pacer Matt Henry is all set to miss the 1st test due to the birth of his first child.

Uncapped fast bowling duo Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn have been roped in a late call-up to the Black Caps' squad and are in contention to make their Test debut at Bay Oval.

Jamieson recently made a successful comeback to domestic cricket in New Zealand, but an MRI scan on the affected area had picked up a suspected stress fracture of the back. "It is really gutting for Kyle to have this happen after he had put so much hard work into getting himself back on the park," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"Since the injury in June, we have certainly taken a cautious approach to managing his return with regular monitoring by our medical staff which has included scans."

"While Kyle is not feeling any pain, the evidence is pretty clear he has a stress-fracture and so he will return to Christchurch today and have a CT scan on Friday before we decide on the next steps," concluded the coach.

Henry is expected to return to New Zealand's camp ahead of the second Test of the series in Wellington that starts on February 24.

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

England Men's Test squad: Ben Stokes Captain, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Olly Stone.

Inputs from ANI