Dubai| Jagran Sports Desk: After a sensational win against Pakistan, Australia has made to the finals of ICC T20I WC 2021. Now, Aaron Finch-led Australia will square off with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the finals of the tournament that will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the first Semi-finals, New Zealand went up against England and stole a mesmerizing victory to become the first finalist while Australia in a high-octane match defeated unconquered Pakistan to enter the finals. Interestingly, this year's WC finals will give a new titleholder to the world as neither of the two teams has won the T2OI World Cup yet.

Here's everything you need to know about the high octane T20I WC Finals between New Zealand and Australia:

When will New Zealand and Australia play for the Final of ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

New Zealand and Australia on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

What about the timings of the match?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

Where will the match between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai in UAE.

Where can I watch the much-anticipated final game between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday?

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia semi-finals T20 WC 2021?

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia on Disney + HotStar.

Here take a look at full squads of both sides:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Posted By: Ashita Singh