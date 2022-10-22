'Not Pressure But Challenge To Come On Top': Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash In T20 World Cup

INDIA skipper Rohit Sharma believes that the T20 World Cup in Australia will give the Men in Blue a chance to break the 9-year-old jinx to win an ICC event. India will begin its quest to win an ICC trophy when they meet arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the Super 12 campaign of the Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

"It's a challenge to not win an ICC trophy for nine long years, if I am not wrong. The last one we won was in 2013 (Champions Trophy). With the team like India, there are always a lot of expectations and are certainly disappointed with that (on not having the trophies in last nine years)," Rohit Sharma during a press briefing today.

Sharma said that the Indian side is not focusing on the end result but "will take things one game at a time and think about one game". "This tournament gives us that chance to change it and do well. We certainly know we have to play our best cricket in coming here and do well. So, we will take things one game at a time and think about that one game, how we will do well in that game and then move on from there to think about the next one," said Rohit.

Rohit Sharma also batted for a flexibility in the playing eleven and is not averse to the idea of making one or two changes in every game during India's T20 World Cup campaign. While India have used 29 cricketers in T20Is in the past one year, some by choice and some by design, the captain wants his team to be a mix, where players would be inducted instinctively.

"There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," Rohit said, adding, "but we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing XI. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing XI."

The India skipper had no hesitation in admitting that they have not done well in big ICC tournaments and he termed it as a challenge rather than pressure. "Won't say it as a pressure, but will definitely say it's a challenge for us to come out on top in the ICC events."

"Not the performance we would have liked to put in ICC events when we play the big games (in the past), I believe the opportunity comes and we have the opportunity to come here and do well. We will have to focus on certain things to get that right," Sharma added.