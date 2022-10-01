'Not Out Yet': Sourav Ganguly On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly denied all reports about Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa but Ganguly insisted that Bumrah is still in the reckoning to board the flight to Australia and he is not missing the marquee event if he gets better.

“No. Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet. Let's see what happens,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Ganguly saying.

"Fingers crossed. I don't know (if he will travel to Australia). We will find out in 3-4 days. We have got our fingers crossed. Don't rule him out yet,” Ganguly said in RevSportz interview.

BCCI president's comments come on the back of a BCCI media release earlier in the day which stated that Bumrah had "sustained" a back injury and was being monitored by their medical team at the NCA.

Mohammed Siraj was named as the replacement for injured Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. India is now awaiting the health update of Hooda and Jasprit Bumrah, who are both receiving treatment for back problems at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The Indian fast bowler was also forced to miss the 2022 Asia Cup, and he made a comeback in India's T20I series against Australia earlier this month. Bumrah was also named in the side's squad for the series against South Africa, which was India's final T20I assignment before the World Cup that starts on October 22.

At T20 WC 2022, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifiers. On October 23, India in their opener will encounter Pakistan at the MCG, and then will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.