New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has added a young player from West Indies among players to watch out for in the thirteenth edition of the BCCI’s T20 league.

Young and promising Nicholas Pooran has also been touted as the next big thing in Windies cricket by Chris Gayle. The 24-year-old left-handed batsman will be playing for Punjab in the upcoming T20 league which is scheduled to begin from September 19.

“For me, Nicholas Pooran is the young player I would like to watch in this IPL. We talk about AB de Villiers as a 360-degree player but Nicholas Pooran has all types of shots,” Gambhir was quoted as saying during a discussion on Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected.

He also said that Pooran can polay reverse and normal sweeps and is also capable of hitting big shots.

Gambhir, during the conversation, also heaped praises on Punjab team's coach and former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, saying that he will extract the best out of Pooran.

Earlier, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris too has praised Pooran, saying that he feels that the latter needs to be given a bigger role in the cash-rich cricketing event and should be brought up in the batting order.

Pooran, whose cricketing style has been compared with West Indies batting legend Brian Lara, was last year handed a four-match suspension after admitting to ball-tampering during the ODI series against Afghanistan.

The much-awaited T20 league will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 in three cities -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The teams have been directed to remain in a bio-secure environment and strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the BCCI in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

