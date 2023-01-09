'No Way You Drop A Player For Scoring Double Ton': Venkatesh Prasad On Ishan Kishan Missing 1st ODI vs SL

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is furious over India's top-order selection for the first ODI against Sri Lanka as Ishan Kishan has been dropped to accommodate Shubman Gill as skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner.

In the pre-match press conference in Guwahati, Rohit Sharma said that Shubman Gill will get chances ahead of Ishan Kishan despite the latter scoring a double ton in the last ODI.

"Yes, Ishan is certainly going to miss out but it is very unfortunate. But that does not rule out anything. We are going to try and keep everyone in the mix and see how it pans out for us as we play a lot of games ahead," Rohit said.

Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series.

Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton. https://t.co/LbzKKH8ynw — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 9, 2023

Ishan scored the fastest ODI double ton (off 126 balls) in the third ODI against Bangladesh as India won the match by 227 runs to take the consolation prize after going down 2-0 in the series.

Reacting to the decision to pick Gill ahead of Ishan, Prasad took to Twitter and expressed his disagreement in a series of tweets.

The veteran pacer said wicketkeeper-batter would have been picked in place of KL Rahul and Gill would have batted at no. 3.

"Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton."

"And if one is convinced to play Gill, then can have him bat at 3 and let Ishan keep wickets instead of KL Rahul," he added.

Further, Prasad said constant chopping in the playing XI has affected India badly in the limited-overs format.

"There is a reason we have underperformed in Limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained," he wrote.

"In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad," the Twitter thread concluded.

The first ODI will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday, January 10.