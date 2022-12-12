'No Title Can Take Anything Away From What You’ve Done': Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Note For Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in action during the match against Ghana in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at Stadium 974, in Doha. (Photo: ANI)

India batter Virat Kohli has penned an emotional note to his favourite striker Cristiano Ronaldo after his side was knocked out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to Morocco 1-0 in quarter-final.

Hailing Portugal forward, Kohli said no trophy or title can take anything away from him.

Further, the former India skipper lauded the impact Ronaldo made on his fans around the globe including Kohli.

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," he added.

The 37-year-old forward and five-time Ballon d'Or winner featured in his fifth World Cup for Portugal but failed to lead his side to the semis as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the last four in the tournament's history.

Ronaldo was left in tears after the clash as his hope to lift the prestigious title depleted in what would probably be his last World Cup.

Following the defeat, Ronaldo expressed his emotions on social media and said: "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

"Sadly yesterday the dream ended the heat is not worth reacting. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn't changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

"Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it's hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."