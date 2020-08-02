Former BCCI president N Srinivasan recalled how MS Dhoni once refused to include 'an outstanding player ' despite the recommendation of franchise's boss as that could have broken the team’s cohesion

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan has called former India skipper MS Dhoni a man of instinct' and also recalled how he once refused to include 'an outstanding player ' despite the recommendation of franchise's boss as that could have broken the team’s cohesion

“There was one outstanding player that we suggested to MS, he said: ‘no sir, he will spoil the team’. The cohesion within the team is important and see in America, franchise-based sport has been there for such a long time,” Srinivasan recalled during a webinar organised by the Great Lakes Institute of Management.

N Srinivasan, who also heads India Cements, which owns the CSK franchise, agreed that Dhoni is a man of instinct who doesn't believe in attending team meetings and going over data.

"We're awash with data just now. To give you an example, there are bowling coaches and in a T20 game, they play videos of every batsman whom they're going to come against and they see how he got out, what's his strength, what's his weakness etc" he said.

"So, MS Dhoni doesn't attend this, he's a pure instinct man. The bowling coach, (head coach Stephen) Fleming will be there and everybody will be there, everyone is giving opinions, (but) he'll get up and go."

The Super Kings have won the lucrative tournament three times -- one less than Mumbai Indians -- and reached the knockouts in each of the 10 seasons they have been a part of.

"In India, we're just starting and we're new to it. But we at India Cements have had a lot of experience running teams at junior levels."

