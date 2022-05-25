Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, known for his straightforward talks, openly criticised his country's government on Wednesday for problems that are being faced by the "common man" in Pakistan. In a tweet, Hafeez claimed there is no petrol in fuel stations in Lahore and automated teller machines (ATMs) have run out of cash, tagging several politicians, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," tweeted Hafeez, tagging Sharif, Imran Khan, Maryam N Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Pakistan's economic crisis has worsened with prices of daily essentials reaching new highs. According to a report by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the country incurred a foreign debt of USD 13.033 billion from multiple financing sources in the first 10 months (July-April 2021-22) including USD 2.623 billion from foreign commercial banks for the entire fiscal year.

The external inflows, according to the report, during the corresponding period (July-April) of the fiscal year 2020-21 were USD 10.195 billion including USD 3.246 billion from foreign commercial banks against the budgeted amount of USD 12.233 billion.

The World Bank has highlighted the structural weaknesses of Pakistan's economy which include low investment, low exports, and a low productivity growth cycle. However, politicians have criticised each other for the country's economic crisis.

Talking about Hafeez, he represented across all the three formats. In 55 tests, 218 one-day internationals (ODIs), and 119 T20Is, Hafeez has 3,652, 6,614, and 2,514 runs to his name respectively.

In January this year, he had announced his retirement from international cricket. "Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction. In fact, I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I am thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board who helped me out during my career," he had said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma