'No One Would Want To Face Us Right Now': Matthew Hayden Gives Encounring Speech In Pakistan’s Dressing Room

Pakistan had a happy and cheerful camp after they qualified for the semifinal in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they outclassed Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday. Men in Green mentor Matthew Hayden gave a morale boosting speech to his squad as they gear up for the clash against New Zealand.

Before the clash against Bangladesh, Pakistan had very slim chances of featuring in the final four but their hopes were bolstered by Netherlands 13-run win over South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. By virtue of loss against the Dutch, Proteas failed to book semifinal berth and Pakistan fancied their chances by defeating Bangladesh in their final Super 12 clash.

In a video released by Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, the former Australian opener Mathew Hayden was seen heap praising Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Haris after beating Bangladesh in a must win match.

“Hari you are dangerous because your mind is free,” Hayden said after Mohammad Haris' fabulous innings against the Bengal Tigers where he score 31 runs off just 18 balls.

Pakistan finished with six points at second spot in Group 2 which mean they will clash against Group 1 toppers New Zealand. Hayden sent a huge warning to all the semi-finalist India, England and New Zealand.

"There was that kind of thinking that potentially it was going to be a different result but the moment that Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, they become a real threat. There will be no one in this world, in this competition that would want to face us right now, not one. They thought that they got rid of us. Now, they're not going to get rid of us,” he said.

Pakistan's had a rough start at the tournament initially as they incurred two consecutive losses against India and Zimbabwe. They had only a fair chance to qualify for the semis but it was Netherlands who knock out South Africa giving Pakistan a chance to play in the final four. They will now take on New Zealand in first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.