New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: There to launch the Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League, Sports Minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur ended up being asked about the conjecture surrounding Test skipper Virat Kohli and limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma but he sought to steer clear of the matter by stating "no one is bigger than the sport".

Thakur, who served as the BCCI president from May 2015 to February 2017 before leaving the position after a Supreme Court directive, was speaking on the sidelines of the launch.

"Nobody is bigger than the sport. I can't give you information as to what's going on between which players and in which game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It's for the concerned association to deal with the matter. It'll be better that way," said Thakur when a question on the speculation about the equation between Rohit and Kohli.

After Test vice-captain Rohit was ruled out of the upcoming series in South Africa due to the recurrence of a left hamstring injury, reports emerged that Kohli will take a break from the ODI series in the Rainbow Nation to spend some time with his young family. This was after Rohit was handed the reins of ODI and T20I teams last week.

The BCCI, earlier last week, axed Virat Kohli as the ODI captain of the Indian Cricket Team and handed it to Rohit Sharma. However, the board said that Kohli will remain the captain of the Test team while Sharma will be the vice-captain replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

Kohli led India in all three formats until the Twenty20 World Cup last month, after which he relinquished 20-overs captaincy which went to Rohit Sharma. Many expected Kohli, who remains the test captain, to lead India in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2023 but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan