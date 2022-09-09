'No One Expected...': Virat Kohli On Ending His 1,022 Days Century Drought

India star batter Virat Kohli, who stole the show with his electrifying century against Afghanistan last night, said no one was expecting him to hit a international century first in T20 after a gap of 1022 days. Kohli played a knock of 122* runs off 61-ball studded with 6 sixes and 12 fours.

This was Kohli's first international century in nearly three years. It was his 71st international century and he has now equaled Australia great Ricky Ponting's 71 hundreds record. Former India skipper is now only behind batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is sitting at the top of list with 100 tons.

“I had a word with Rahul bhai, three-four days ago on how can I improve my strike rate in the middle overs while batting first. My goal was to improve my game as per team’s point of view, and that I was trying to do in the Asia Cup,” Kohli told Rohit Sharma in a free-wheeling interview posted by BCCI on Twitter.

"Honestly, I haven't expected that as I was shocked in this tournament and no one expected from me to hit century in this format first after a long time. I was pleasantly surprised and very grateful and honoured right now," he added.

Skipper Rohit heaped praise on Kohli’s blistering knock and said: “Today’s knock was a perfect example of how to craft your innings without focussing much on big hitting it was wonderful to see. I know it personally because I have seen you bat long enough.”

Commenting about their 101 runs win over Afghanistan in a dead rubber Super 4 game of Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium Kohli said, "It was quite a special day for us. As a team, we had spoken after the last match that it matters what kind of attitude we play this match with. Because this tournament was important for us. We got exposure to knockout stages, we got exposure to pressure, but we all know what our goal is. It's the World Cup in Australia and we are improving for that and we will learn from the matches we lost."

"Personally, not just today but from the time that I returned to the team, I got a big break, and quite a few things came into perspective. And from you guys and the management, the communication was clear -- to just let me bat. That was very important for me. The space I got from all of you guys, it really helped me relax in that whole phase. And when I came back, I was excited about how I could contribute to the team," he added.

Kohli smashed his third fifty of the continental cup off 32 balls. He hit the next 50 runs off a mere 21 balls. He finished on an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls, the highest score by an Indian player in the T20I format.

"I wanted to play like this because we have a big World Cup coming up, and if I play like this, I'll be contributing more. Six-hitting has never been by biggest strength, I can when situation demands, but i am better at findiing gaps and hitting boundaries. I was drifting away my template because I was bit desperate to do something which is not my game," Kohli said.

“So, as long as I can hit my boundaries, it will still serve the purpose for the team. I told the coaches as well that I am going to try to hit gaps, in the field rather than going for the big stroke to up my strike rate. You don’t have to hit sixes to up you strike rate. This is what I removed from my system in this tournament and it has helped me get back into my old template,” he added.