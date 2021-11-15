New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Five-time ODI World Cup winner Australia added another feather in the cap as the invincibles of the Cricketing world clinched their maiden T20 World Cup on Sunday defeating their Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For Australia, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner scored brilliant half-centuries to chase down the target of 173 with 7 balls remaining.

Now as the marquee tournament has ended, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday released the official ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Upstox Most Valuable Team of the Tournament. Players from champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa feature in the team selected on the basis of performances in the tournament. However, in surprise, the star-studded team does not have any India cricketer featured in it.

India was ousted at the group league stage after being thrashed by Pakistan and New Zealand before winning three inconsequential games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. The jury members did not think any of the Indian players deserved to be picked while South Africa's Aiden Markram and Anirch Nortje and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga were the players whose teams didn't qualify for the semi-finals but featured in the ICC team.

Opening batter David Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood all make the cut for Australia after helping steer their side to their first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. There are also spots for England ace Jos Buttler as a wicketkeeper, Pakistan’s Babar Azam as captain, New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult and Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga – the tournament’s leading wicket-taker – in the line-up.

One of the jury members, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, said, "As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final."

Team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021:

David Warner (Australia), Jos Buttler (wk) (England), Babar Azam (captain, Pakistan), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Moeen Ali (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Adam Zampa (Australia), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), 12th: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

